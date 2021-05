FC Barcelona Femení have made winning the league look like child’s play this season. With only 26 games played, they have wrapped up the league title having not dropped a single point all season. Not only have they been racking up wins with ease but Barcelona have also been one of the most (if not the most) aesthetically pleasing teams to watch for at least a year now. Yet, going into Sunday’s final, too many people viewed them as underdogs to England’s league champions.