Pennsylvania Crime & Safety

Reading PD release public safety announcement regarding sexual assault

By 69 News
WFMZ-TV Online
 4 hours ago

READING, Pa. | The Reading Police Department released a public safety announcement relating to an attempted sexual assault that occurred on Wednesday. Officers from the Patrol Division responded to the 100 block of Church Street for an attempted sexual assault, according to the announcement. The victim was reportedly walking on the block and went to enter her residence, when an unknown male pushed her inside the door.

