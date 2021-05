From destructive wildfires to devastating droughts, the consequences of climate change are being felt today by every community in California. At California Water Service, or Cal Water, we experience this firsthand since we serve nearly 2 million customers in urban, rural and agricultural areas across northern, central and southern California. The actions we collectively take today will determine the impact that climate change has on California’s communities tomorrow. We — as companies, communities and individuals — must act now to address the risks of climate change to ensure Californians have enough water for their everyday and emergency needs, both now and in the future.