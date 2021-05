The share of unbanked American adults dipped to 5% in 2020, according to the Federal Reserve’s annual Report on the Economic Well-Being of U.S. Households released today. The figure was down from 8% in 2015 and 6% in 2019. Based on a survey fielded in late 2020, the report showed the share of adults considered “fully banked”—that is, who had a bank account and also did not use a number of nonbank financial alternatives—rose to 81% in 2020. The figures come after a campaign by the American Bankers Association to promote the opening of bank accounts to securely receive economic impact payments and the growth of Bank On-certified accounts designed to meet the needs of the unbanked.