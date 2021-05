Can Russia Take Down the American Men in the Olympic 400 Freestyle Relay?. The American men have not lost the 400 freestyle relay at an international meet since Caeleb Dressel first joined the squad at the 2016 Olympics and became entrenched as the leadoff man. After taking down France at the Rio Olympics, the Americans won world titles in the event in 2017 and 2019. While Michael Phelps retired after 2016, Nathan Adrian has remained a stalwart on the anchor leg, a position he has found himself in on so many occasions going back to 2009.