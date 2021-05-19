Laminated Packaging Films Market Insights, Trends Sales, Supply, Demand 2018-2026
Laminated packaging films are used to wrap or protect a product or container from environmental damages. The laminated packaging films can be made of plastic, paper, metal or other materials, in which plastic is the mostly used material. The food & beverages industry is the major consumer of laminated packaging films. To give an aesthetical view to the packaged product, most of the end-use industries apply laminated packaging films. The laminated packaging films help to extend the shelf life of the products by avoiding the influence of external elements to the products. Laminated packaging films act as a barrier from oxygen, water, and odour. The growth of the pharmaceutical and personal care & cosmetics industries is expected to boost the growth of the global laminated packaging films market.ksusentinel.com