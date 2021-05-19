newsbreak-logo
Doxim Announces New Customer Engagement Management Platform Release, with Innovations to Reduce Friction and Accelerate Processing

By PRWeb
Times Union
 3 hours ago

TORONTO (PRWEB) May 19, 2021. Doxim® (http://www.doxim.com), the leading customer communications management (CCM) and engagement technology provider serving financial and regulated markets, today announced the Spring 2021 release of its market-leading Customer Engagement Management (CEM) Platform. “The release includes key features to help bank and credit union staff serve customers...

