U.S. Bank to Sponsor MPC21 Virtual & Digital Commerce Event in August 2021, with Interactive Workshop Planned

Financial institutions today need to be able to compete and grow in markets where competition is fierce, and regulations and engagement models are changing. To help achieve this and accelerate digital, they must anticipate consumer needs and innovate in ways that offer the right services to their clients. Though things like shifting to the cloud are not new for banks, the last year has given added pressure for IT departments to get out of physical data centers and replace legacy systems. On top of this, the push to open banking, though not yet regulated, is being seen as a way to differentiate from fintechs.