Everyone had the exact same thought going into The Circle Season 2: there’s no way a follow-up season could come close to matching the giddy rush that was Season 1. That cast took a show all about social media (the downfall of society, TBH) and made it into something warm, open, and uplifting. As I said way back when, Season 1 of the show totally catfished the audience. We went in expecting the messy drama that actually dominates social media IRL, and instead we saw a whole bunch of truly disparate strangers find common ground and leave the show a legit #CircleFam. There was no way Season 2 could live up to that—but the show totally catfished us again.