Paul Mooney

Because the business of being funny is deadly serious. Sometimes comedians have those big ass breakout moments where all of a sudden they’re household names. Other times you have those stealth cats who you wake up one day to discover are in everything. That’s J.B. Smoove. From Curb Your Enthusiasm to Saturday Night Live, Smoove has touched all of the bases in between, up to and including Def Comedy Jam, Real Husbands of Hollywood, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee AND The Simpsons. And now? The Carlos Watson Show. You can find excerpts below or listen to the full interview on the show’s podcast feed.