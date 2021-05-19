newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania Government

Pennsylvania voters impose new limits on governor's powers

By MARC LEVY, MICHAEL RUBINKAM Associated Press
Bismarck Tribune
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articlePOTTSTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania voters became the first in the nation to curb their governor’s emergency powers, approving constitutional amendments proposed by Republican lawmakers angry over Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s handling of the COVID-19 outbreak. The vote on Tuesday's statewide primary ballot came as Republican lawmakers across the country...

bismarcktribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Pottstown, PA
Pottstown, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Pottstown, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Wolf
Person
Ronna Mcdaniel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Executive Powers#Registered Voters#State Lawmakers#Democratic Lawmakers#Republican Lawmakers#State Party Leaders#Ap#Republicans#Pennsylvanians#Covid#National Guard#Twitter#Associated Press#Pennsylvania Voters#Limit#Constitutional Amendments#Proposals Lawmakers#Legislative Leaders#Governors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
Federal Aid
Related
Pennsylvania GovernmentPhoenixville News

Guest column: Pennsylvanians can declare independence from Wolf’s unilateral orders

Pennsylvania is the birthplace of freedom. It was in Independence Hall in Philadelphia where our Founding Fathers gathered to debate and sign the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution — two of the greatest political documents ever written. The aims of these meetings were to protect the people of our great nation against the tyranny of an oppressive government and to ensure that future generations could walk as free people.
Pennsylvania GovernmentMain Line Media News

Opinion: Gov. Wolf, you owe Pennsylvania law enforcement an apology

Pennsylvania State Troopers go to work every day protecting the people of this commonwealth, understanding that we could lose our lives to save others. We accept that risk — and our families are forced to live with it. They lay in bed listening for the velcro rip of our bulletproof vest as we take it off so they can sleep in peace.
Pennsylvania Governmenterienewsnow.com

Gov. Wolf Receives Second COVID-19 Vaccination

Governor Tom Wolf has received his second second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, administration officials announced Monday. The governor received his second dose at a health clinic in York. While at the clinic, Gov. Wolf praised health care workers and other frontline workers throughout the state. He also urged...
PoliticsLancaster Online

Things to consider as you vote on proposed emergency powers amendments in Tuesday's primary [editorial]

Registered voters will go to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in the municipal primary election. While only registered Democrats and Republicans can vote for their parties’ nominees, all registered voters can weigh in on four ballot questions. As Spotlight PA has reported, the third and fourth questions on the ballot are relatively straightforward. The third question would allow for amending the Pennsylvania Constitution to enshrine discrimination protections for Pennsylvanians based on race and ethnicity. The fourth question is a statewide referendum, Spotlight PA explained, “that would allow municipal fire departments or companies with paid personnel, as well as EMS companies, to apply for a loan through an existing state-run program for volunteer companies.” Spotlight PA is a nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer; its partners include LNP Media Group.
Pennsylvania GovernmentPosted by
PennLive.com

$120 million in pandemic relief awarded to Pa. restaurants: Here’s the breakdown by county

Financial relief is on the way to Pennsylvania restaurants. Hospitality related businesses in all 67 counties are receiving funding under Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program. Here in central Pennsylvania more than $20 million has been awarded to businesses in Dauphin, Cumberland, Lancaster, Lebanon and York counties. The program, initiated...
Pennsylvania GovernmentHuron Daily Tribune

Pennsylvania's spring primary: ballot issues, judicial races

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Beyond a slew of local races on ballots, Pennsylvania's primary election on Tuesday will determine the future of a governor's authority during disaster declarations and a Republican nominee aiming to keep a state Supreme Court seat in GOP hands. Voters statewide will decide four separate ballot...
Public HealthDaily Item

Another arbitrary decision from governor

On Monday, crowd size limits for indoor and outdoor gatherings will increase in Pennsylvania. Two weeks later, on Memorial Day, the rest of the state’s mitigation orders — save for the mask mandate — will be lifted. This is good news. But it does make us wonder what will change...
Florida GovernmentPosted by
WOKV

Pennsylvania voters to decide racial equity amendment

HARRISBURG, Pa. — (AP) — Protests over George Floyd's killing at the hands of Minneapolis police were raging across the country last June when a Democratic lawmaker took to the floor of the Pennsylvania Senate to argue for greater protections against racial discrimination. Next week, nearly a year after Floyd's...
PoliticsUnion Leader

George F. Will: Pennsylvanians can begin a national reckoning of executive overreach

IN 1789, at the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia, Virginia’s Edmund Randolph warned that the presidency would be a “foetus of monarchy.” Today, something akin to monarchy is enthroned in Pennsylvania. On May 18, however, Pennsylvanians can prune its pretensions by amending their state’s constitution. Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, most...
Restaurantspa.gov

Wolf Administration Awards Millions of Dollars in Pandemic Relief to Restaurants and Hospitality Industry

Businesses Encouraged to Apply for Hospitality Industry Recovery Program Funding. The $145 million COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program (CHIRP) launched by the Wolf administration is successfully providing pandemic financial relief to Pennsylvania’s restaurant and hospitality industry. Gov. Tom Wolf announced the program early this year after his administration secured a transfer of $145 million for grants to support the hospitality industry.
Pennsylvania GovernmentMirror

GOP puts pandemic powers to ballot test

HARRISBURG — Republican lawmakers across the country have tried to roll back the emergency powers that governors wielded during the COVID-19 pandemic, as they ordered businesses shut, mask-wearing in public and students home for distance learning. Pennsylvania’s Legislature is now taking its case to the ballot. In the first vote...
Pennsylvania GovernmentPosted by
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pa. lawmakers have been promoting May 18 ballot questions. One method is raising eyebrows

For weeks, Republican lawmakers in the General Assembly have been spreading the word about two proposed constitutional amendments that would change how Pennsylvania responds to emergencies. But recent methods have raised ethical questions. In a recent mailer to constituents, Sen. Mike Regan, R-York, argued that voters in his suburban Harrisburg...
Texas Governmentkagstv.com

Texas lawmakers pass bills to limit governor's power in a pandemic, require ERCOT audit

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas lawmakers have just 20 days left to pass bills in the 87th Texas Legislature. Here's a look at some of the key bills that passed Tuesday:. House Bill 3: House Bill 3, the "Texas Pandemic Response Act," passed the House on all three readings Tuesday. The bill creates a 10-person oversight committee made up of the lieutenant governor, speaker of the House and lawmakers that can overturn the governor's executive orders during a pandemic.
Idaho GovernmentIdaho Statesman

Idaho Gov. Brad Little signs four bills meant to limit governor’s emergency powers

Idaho Gov. Brad Little has signed into law four bills aimed at curbing the governor’s powers during emergency situations. Little on Monday signed House Bills 391, 392 and 393, as well as Senate Bill 1217. The bills were introduced just last week, shortly after Little vetoed two similar bills also meant to limit the governor’s emergency powers. At the time, Little said the vetoed legislation could jeopardize public safety.