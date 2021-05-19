newsbreak-logo
Apex Legends Global Series Championship Prize Pool Will Have Crowd Funding

By Samuel Purdy
DBLTAP
 9 hours ago
It was recently announced that the Apex Legends Global Series Championship will have crowd-funding, with Respawn utilizing animal-themed cosmetic bundle sales in part to help greater fund the event, and increase the prize pool for the winning teams. The new bundles, each containing a legendary skin, epic gun charm, and epic banner frame, will cost $25 per bundle, with an option to purchase all four bundles for a total of $90.

