NCIS season 19: CBS head on Mark Harmon’s future as Gibbs

One day removed from last night’s big finale, we know that there is a Blue Bloods season 12 coming. Obviously, we’re more than thrilled about that!. Yet, simultaneously we can’t help but wonder what the long-term future is, especially in light of some new comments from showrunner Kevin Wade. In a new interview with Deadline, he admits that he was concerned about the show’s future when he was told that they’d have a two-hour finale — as a matter of fact, he took it like the episodes could serve as the series finale. That didn’t end up happening, but he and the writers crafted a story that hit home a lot of what the Reagan family is all about.