newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

NCIS season 19: CBS head on Mark Harmon’s future as Gibbs

cartermatt.com
 2 hours ago

Here’s the good news that we have entering NCIS season 19 — Mark Harmon will be back as Gibbs. However, the bad news is that he may not be in every episode. Recently, you may have heard that the longtime star could take on a part-time role on the upcoming season, which is moving to Monday nights for the first time. What “part-time” means, however, is still not clear, and according to a report from Deadline, CBS Entertainment boss Kelly Kahl isn’t even sure how many episodes Harmon will appear in as of yet.

cartermatt.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark May
Person
Mark Harmon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs#Ncis#Cbs Entertainment#Episodes#Star#Show Time#Ncis#Deadline#Monday Nights#Video
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Longevity
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Is NCIS renewed for Season 19?

As CBS winds down its current TV season, eyes are on the future of various TV crime dramas. Right now, it’s about NCIS. Is Season 19 happening?. NCIS is CBS’s longest-running and most successful TV show on air right now. It’s a staple on the network, focusing on a team of crime solvers.
TV Seriesfilm-book.com

NCIS: Season 18, Episode 14: Unseen Improvements TV Show Trailer [CBS]

CBS‘ NCIS: Season 18, Episode 14: Unseen Improvements TV show trailer has been released. NCIS stars Mark Harmon, Sean Murray, Emily Wickersham, Wilmer Valderrama, Maria Bello, Brian Dietzen, Diona Reasonover, Rocky Carroll, and David McCallum. Press Release. NCIS 18×14 “Unseen Improvements” Season 18 Episode 14 Promo – NCIS tracks a...
TV Seriesfilm-book.com

NCIS: Season 18, Episode 16: Rule 91 Plot Synopsis, Director, & Air Date [CBS]

NCIS Rule 91 Plot Synopsis, Director, and Air Date. CBS‘ NCIS: Season 18, Episode 16: Rule 91 plot synopsis, director, and air date have been released. NCIS stars Mark Harmon, Sean Murray, Emily Wickersham, Wilmer Valderrama, Maria Bello, Brian Dietzen, Diona Reasonover, Rocky Carroll, and David McCallum. Press Release. WHILE...
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Watch NCIS Online: Season 18 Episode 13

On NCIS Season 18 Episode 13, the leader of the NCIS prepared to testify against a financial advisor who stole millions from his Navy clients. The case hit Gibbs hard, and he tried to put all of his energy into getting a positive outcome. Meanwhile, the rest of the team...
TV Seriesmynewsla.com

`NCIS,’ CBS Again Top TV Ratings

“NCIS” and “FBI” were last week’s only prime-time programs to average more than 8 million viewers, helping lead CBS to its 15th victory in 16 weeks, according to live-plus-same-day figures released Tuesday by Nielsen. “NCIS” averaged 9.679 million viewers for its sixth first-place finish in the 33-week-old 2020-21 television season....
TV SeriesMinneapolis Star Tribune

Nielsen ratings: 'NCIS' helps CBS dominate

NCIS (CBS) FBI:  Most Wanted (CBS) NCIS:  Los Angeles (CBS) United States of Al (CBS) NCIS:  New Orleans (CBS) Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS) America's Funniest Home Videos (ABC) Movie rentals. Oscars lift 'Nomadland'. Here are Redbox's top 10 movie rentals in the Twin Cities for the previous seven days, according...
TV Seriesleedaily.com

NCIS Season 19 Release Date, Cast, Trailer And Latest News

NCIS is an American police procedural TV show spinning throughout a fictional team of special representatives from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service connecting army comedy and police officers procedural styles. NCIS fans will be happy to listen to the iconic police comedy provided the green light for further another season....
MinoritiesPosted by
Newsweek

'NCIS New Orleans': Who Played Pride's Mom on 'NCIS NOLA'?

NCIS: New Orleans Season 7 celebrated Mother's Day on May 9 with an episode that featured the fourth appearance on the CBS show of Pride's mom Mena. Mena was diagnosed with Alzheimer's last season, and the most recent episode saw her memories starting to fade. She also asked Pride to hold his wedding to Rita (Chelsea Field) while she was still alive and fairly lucid, which seems to set up a Pride and Rita wedding in the upcoming series finale.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

NCIS' Pauley Perrette Says She's Learned One Thing About Hollywood In Retirement

Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette shocked fans last November when she revealed that she'd retired from acting. The move came after her (rather tumultuous) exit from the crime procedural in 2018 after 15 seasons of playing fan favorite Abby Sciuto, and after her freshman CBS sitcom, Broke, was cancelled just weeks before its season finale. Now that the star has had several months to adjust to the change in her career status, though, she's opening up about the one thing she's learned about Hollywood while in retirement.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Blue Bloods season 12: Will it be the final season on CBS?

One day removed from last night’s big finale, we know that there is a Blue Bloods season 12 coming. Obviously, we’re more than thrilled about that!. Yet, simultaneously we can’t help but wonder what the long-term future is, especially in light of some new comments from showrunner Kevin Wade. In a new interview with Deadline, he admits that he was concerned about the show’s future when he was told that they’d have a two-hour finale — as a matter of fact, he took it like the episodes could serve as the series finale. That didn’t end up happening, but he and the writers crafted a story that hit home a lot of what the Reagan family is all about.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

TV Ratings: ‘NCIS’ Set Two New Lows for Series in Latest Episode

“NCIS” may have been renewed for its 19th season, but the show’s ratings aren’t looking too hot. Earlier this month, the uncertainty revolving around the “NCIS” franchise was put to rest. CBS decided to renew to show. Another important part of the announcement was that the star of the show, Mark Harmon, would also be staying with the program.