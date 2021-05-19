newsbreak-logo
Meet the actors who will play Harry and Meghan in Lifetime's 'Escaping the Palace'

By Randee Dawn
TODAY.com
 5 hours ago

Cover picture for the article"Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace" now has its Harry and its Meghan, according to Lifetime!. The network, which is set to dramatize the change in circumstances for Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in the new made-for-TV movie, announced Jordan Dean and Sydney Morton as its Harry and Meghan, respectively, on Wednesday.

