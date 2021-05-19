Community support inspires Hunan Garden to stay in Kingwood after dispute with former landlord SDI Realty

Seeds for Cultivating Inclusion, A Community Farming Project, were planted in 2015 when a handful of mothers who had children with special needs wanted to create a space that could provide day programs for special needs adults. Julia Carona, Samantha Morton, Doreen Camerota and Laura Valencia knew that all too often adults with special needs do not get the opportunity to reach their full potential. Garden Director Mary Ann Tams said the parents worked together on a plan where clients could learn something useful and potentially marketable. “Through a good relationship with the city of Murrieta, (the women) were offered to take over a community garden to realize their dream of a vocational program set around growing produce,” Tams said, adding they are thankful to the city for leasin.