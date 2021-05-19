Bitterroot Valley Community College District trustees sworn in
The Montana legislature passed a joint resolution in March creating the Bitterroot Valley Community College District. On Wednesday, May 12, the first Trustees were sworn in by Montana Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntsen. Montana Commissioner of Higher Education Clay Christian was also present and welcomed the new trustees, saying the new community college will be a great addition to the state’s educational institutions in its new capacity.bitterrootstar.com