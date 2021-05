It didn’t take very long for the luster to come off the Chicago Blackhawks’ 2010 Stanley Cup victory. Within days of celebrating their first championship in 49 years with an estimated two million fans in a parade and rally in downtown Chicago, many key players found themselves in new places. The salary cap purge came down swift and hard, with Dustin Byfuglien, Colin Fraser, Andrew Ladd, Antti Niemi, and Kris Versteeg all finding new homes before their names were even engraved onto the greatest trophy in sports.