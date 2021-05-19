newsbreak-logo
Florida Government

Residents Come to Defend Taphouse ‘Noise’

By Ryan McGahan
thegabber.com
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIn their second meeting back at Gulfport City Hall on May 18, council saw a return to pre-covid days as the majority of attendees went without masks for the first time since in-person meetings resumed late last year. Council punctuated this change with a 3-2 vote to end Zoom as a means of virtually attending the meeting, before discussing budget issues for the upcoming year and continuing the ongoing debate over the Village Courtyard noise complaints.

