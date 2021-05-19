Residents Come to Defend Taphouse ‘Noise’

For the last year and a half, Gulfport resident Margarete Tober has been fighting to change one sentence of a city council meeting’s official minutes. In preparing for the October 1, 2019 Gulfport City Council meeting, where the council was to do a once-per-decade review of the city charter, Tober noticed that one section appeared to say something different than what she had been told by a city official. She explained that a year or two prior, when she asked why the city didn’t foreclose on abandoned, dilapidated, liened properties, citing “about half a million dollars in past-due receivables for water bills and code enforcement bills” facing the city, she was told that the city would have to take such requests to a referendum vote and that could become costly.