Residents Come to Defend Taphouse ‘Noise’
In their second meeting back at Gulfport City Hall on May 18, council saw a return to pre-covid days as the majority of attendees went without masks for the first time since in-person meetings resumed late last year. Council punctuated this change with a 3-2 vote to end Zoom as a means of virtually attending the meeting, before discussing budget issues for the upcoming year and continuing the ongoing debate over the Village Courtyard noise complaints.thegabber.com