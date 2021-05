Jurgen Klopp will remain at Liverpool even if the Reds do not make Champions League football next season, according to his agent, Marc Kosicke. The defending Premier League champions have not endured a great season - one where they have struggled to maintain a top-four challenge. They are currently seventh on the league table and risk missing out on qualifying for Europe, but Klopp's agent says the German has no intention of walking away if they don't make it.