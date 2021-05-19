Community House Announces Featured Artists for June

The Sanibel Community House, 2173 Periwinkle Way, has announced Allison Davis and Shah Hadjebi will be the featured artists for June. Davis is a recent transplant to Sanibel. Her background in art reaches back to her early days growing up in southwest Michigan. Her love of drawing, painting, and photography were nurtured by her high school art instructor encouraging her to continue it in college. She majored in and received a B.S. in Education at Indiana University with a minor in Fine Arts. After graduating she began teaching in Mishawaka, Ind. She continued her art instruction through Kendall School of Design in Grand Rapids, Michigan. She works primarily in acrylics but enjoys using mixed media in many of her pieces. Her work has been shown at Festival of the Arts and Art Prize in Grand Rapids and has several commissioned murals. After ending her teaching career, she “reconnected” with her love of art after moving to Sanibel with her husband, Scott, in April 2020.Together with their two dogs, Jack and Chloe, they live near the beach and enjoy all the natural beauty and laid back lifestyle that Sanibel offers.