newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida Government

Community House Announces Featured Artists for June

santivachronicle.com
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sanibel Community House, 2173 Periwinkle Way, has announced Allison Davis and Shah Hadjebi will be the featured artists for June. Davis is a recent transplant to Sanibel. Her background in art reaches back to her early days growing up in southwest Michigan. Her love of drawing, painting, and photography were nurtured by her high school art instructor encouraging her to continue it in college. She majored in and received a B.S. in Education at Indiana University with a minor in Fine Arts. After graduating she began teaching in Mishawaka, Ind. She continued her art instruction through Kendall School of Design in Grand Rapids, Michigan. She works primarily in acrylics but enjoys using mixed media in many of her pieces. Her work has been shown at Festival of the Arts and Art Prize in Grand Rapids and has several commissioned murals. After ending her teaching career, she “reconnected” with her love of art after moving to Sanibel with her husband, Scott, in April 2020.Together with their two dogs, Jack and Chloe, they live near the beach and enjoy all the natural beauty and laid back lifestyle that Sanibel offers.

santivachronicle.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Sanibel, FL
Government
Local
Florida Entertainment
City
Sanibel, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Photography#Animals#Wildlife Sanctuaries#Festival#B S#Indiana University#Fine Arts#Kendall School Of Design#Syracuse University#Artists#June#Grand Rapids#College#Southwest Florida#Drawing#Sanibel Island#Acrylics#Ind#Periwinkle Way
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
Related
Florida Governmentbocabeacon.com

Another shot across the bow at the NHR

BY SUSAN HANAFEE – Even as the Boca Grande Historic Preservation Board was conducting its routine monthly meeting this Wednesday, the skirmish over a controversial plan to nominate 129 downtown residences to the National Register of Historic Places was heating up at the local, county and state levels. The latest...
Florida GovernmentWCTV

Leon County hosts virtual Emancipation Day panel and performances

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In 2020, Leon County was the first municipality in the state of Florida to officially declare May 20 Florida’s Emancipation Day, a county-wide holiday. The County is partnering with Village Square and the Tallahassee Museum to host a Created Equal event, centered on Emancipation Day. Royle...
Florida BusinessGlobeSt.com

Joint-Venture to Develop 71K-SF Florida Shopping Center

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL – Joint-venture partners, PEBB Enterprises and Banyan Development have secured a contract to acquire 15 acres of land for the development of a grocery-anchored shopping center within the master-planned community, Tradition, in Port St. Lucie, FL. Upon closing the acquisition, the partnership plans to construct a...
Florida LifestyleWDW News Today

PHOTOS: Fievel’s Playland Reopens at Universal Studios Florida

If you’re looking to let your kids run off some energy, Fievel’s Playland at Universal Studios Florida has officially reopened. Fievel’s Playland is a larger-than-life play area based on the beloved childrens’ films An American Tail and Fievel Goes West that lets you see the world from a mouse’s perspective.
Florida Businessmynews13.com

Interns help fill open positions at Florida businesses

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Help wanted signs continue to decorate the sides and fronts of Central Florida businesses, as numerous restaurants search for employees. Many Central Florida businesses are still struggling to fill empty positions. Some businesses, like FL Baker in Kissimmee, are getting help from college interns looking for...
Florida Governmentsantivachronicle.com

Captiva Community Panel Discusses Hurricane Preparedness

By Santiva Chronicle Reporter Reese Holiday/Photo by Santiva Chronicle Associate Publisher Chuck Larsen. With the Florida peninsula jetting out into the Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of Mexico, the state is susceptible to powerful tropical storms and hurricanes that form in these bodies of water. But while the entirety of Florida,...
Florida GovernmentWINKNEWS.com

New vaccination site to open in Cape Coral

Starting next week, you’ll have another option for getting your COVID-19 vaccination in Cape Coral. The city and Curative have been working closely with the state and private partners to vaccinate people in our area as quickly and safely as possible. About 38% of people in Lee County are fully...
Florida Societyfloridaweekly.com

Preferred Travel hosting blood drive in Bonita Springs

Preferred Travel is asking individuals to spend a few minutes and save a life by donating blood on Monday, May 17. The travel agency will host the Lee Health Blood Mobile in the parking lot of their new Bonita Springs office located at 3960 Via Del Rey from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Florida Governmentsantivachronicle.com

Evans and Goss Talk Clean Water

Although island waters look good right now and in the forecastable future, water quality management principals, like many local residents and businesses, are nervous about what the summer rainy season will bring. That was the sense James Evans, SCCF environmental policy director, and Chauncey Goss, South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) board chairman, imparted to members of the Sanibel & Captiva Islands Chamber of Commerce during its May 12 virtual meeting.
Florida Governmentcapecoralbreeze.com

Lee County Library System announces virtual Summer Reading Program

Tails and Tales, Lee County Library System’s 2021 Summer Reading Program for all ages, kicks off June 14. The program encourages “participants to explore their imagination through reading and learning adventures about wildlife and folktales.”. The Summer Reading Program offers engaging virtual events, weekly “Grab and Go” activity kits, reading...
Florida Entertainmenthappeningsmagazine.net

Art of the disABLED exhibit at BIG ARTS

Artwork by participants in Lee Health’s Arts in Healthcare program – “Art by the disABLEd” – is on display from April 29 through May 30 in the BIG ARTS Dunham Family Gallery located at 900 Dunlop Road, Sanibel. You can also experience the show from the comfort of your own...
Florida Educationsantivachronicle.com

Culver-Stockton College Explores the Ocean with Sanibel Sea School

Sanibel Sea School was thrilled to host 13 students and two faculty from Culver-Stockton College for three days of ocean exploration. Based in Canton, Missouri, Culver-Stockton is a small liberal arts college that encourages experiential learning through travel study. Led by Lauren Shellenberger, Ph.D., and Scott Giltner, Ph.D., undergraduate students...
Florida Governmentsantivachronicle.com

Island Seniors Getting New Home, Selection of Programs

The message from Sanibel City Council was clear on Tuesday, May 4: Island Seniors will get their new home and a selection of programs will resume at the current Center4Life building. Mayor Holly Smith said the Island Seniors organization is an intricate part of the island, where the average age...