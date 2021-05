LARNED — The public is invited to the May 29 opening and celebration of Fort Larned National Historic Site’s new museum exhibits. “We are excited to finally be able to share these new exhibits, which tell the story of challenging encounters among people from different cultures who were brought together at Fort Larned by the Santa Fe Trail,” said Superintendent Betty Boyko. “The new exhibits feature many artifacts that help tell the stories about the westward expansion of the United States government, international commerce, and conflicts affecting the American Indians, traders, soldiers, and Indian agents in and around Fort Larned. A highlight of the museum is a hologram of a Cheyenne girl telling about her people.”