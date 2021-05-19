Art Bell Vault: Historic Figures
Our newest feature for Coast Insiders, The Art Bell Vault, offers an expanding curated collection with two vintage shows added to the mix each Wednesday. This week's offerings showcase a pair of programs wherein guests discussed the lives of historic figures, beginning with a fascinating edition of the program from 1/6/2005 in which Art spoke to author Michael Drosnin about reclusive billionaire Howard Hughes. He discussed how the business magnate had influence within a number of different worlds, such as the intelligence community as well as the mafia, and details the billionaire's infamous descent into madness.www.coasttocoastam.com