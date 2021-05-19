newsbreak-logo
Many happy book returns: San Leandro Library reopens after 14 month closure

By Matt Bigler
Audacy
Audacy
 5 hours ago
Book worms rejoice! More Bay Area libraries are reopening as virus numbers continue to plummet. Among those is the San Leandro Community Library, which opened its doors Wednesday for the first time in 14 months and had a line of book lovers waiting to enter. “We are thrilled,” acting Library...

