Texas Health

Saturday: COVID-19 vaccines available at Magnolia Event Center

By Melanie Feuk
Houston Chronicle
 5 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFree COVID-19 vaccines will be available to community members at the Magnolia Event Center, 11659 FM 1488, this Saturday, May 22. A Magnolia ISD announcement states that Walgreens Pharmacy will be offering the vaccines to people who are 12 years old and up, though minors under 18 years old must have parental consent.

www.houstonchronicle.com
