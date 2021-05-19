How to Break Into the Luxury Real Estate Market (Even If You’re Not Rich)

Welcome to The Real Estate Update. My name is Dan Korman, owner, broker of Alpenglow Properties right here in Durango, Colorado, and a real estate expert with 17 years of experience. An increase in stock market volatility and everything monetary coupled with a record low mortgage interest rate is bringing out everyone and their banker. So let’s get into it. Real estate investments, the American dream on steroids. If you buy a home that is not your primary residence, then that property will be considered either a second home or an investment property. The former fetch is a slightly better interest rate than the latter if you’re obtaining a loan. But that’s an entirely different video that we’ll get into later this year. Today, we’re going to focus strictly on buying an investment property. When buying a home as a rental, some key factors to consider are the gross rent multiplier, and your net operating income. The GRM is a high level analysis that can act as a quick guide to determine if the property should be further looked into. If you were buying a $400,000 home, and that property will fetch 1500 a month in rent, then that annual gross rent of $18,000 shows a GRM of 22, meaning it would take 22 years of gross rent to pay off the purchase price. Not great. And if buying as an investment, it might be an easy hard pass on that one. In a typical market, you might have aim to adhere to the 1% rule, meaning the gross rent would equal 1% of the purchase price. If you could get around 3,300 a month for that same $400,000 home, the GRM drops to 10, which would put you right on target for the 1% rule.