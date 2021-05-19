Emily Henry’s People We Meet on Vacation Will Put You in the Mood to Travel and Fall in Love

We all have those days..no gas on a near empty tank, the coffee spill on the way out the door, the car that just won’t move out of the left lane, etc. While we can’t get fix that for you we can suggest some awesome ways to improve your mood! One of the simplest is to smell something delightful. whether that’s the smell of cotton candy or apple pie. Whatever you brings you happy thoughts. Use essential oils either in a diffuser or in a blend to dab on your wrist. some research shows these have a proven uplifting effect. Have a few bites of your favorite dessert, especially if it’s chocolate. the body uses it to produce mood-elevating substances of serotonin known as the happiness hormone. Dark chocolate stimulates the production of endorphins. The sugar in chocolate plays a role too, it helps deliver everything to the brain where is produces the pleasure. Starbucks has even gotten in on the happiness business. All you need is to find your closest drive thru for what they call their good mood. If Dunkin’ has your sweet tooth, a quick stop may be just what you need. Or a nice hot, stepped herbal tea. You can’t go wrong with the health benefits of that. Finally,you can jump around and be happy with your your favorite music. Dancing or random flailing (no judgment) increases heart rate with helps make those happy-making endorphins. And when it’s your favorite song, that’s like a double shot of expresso. Music floods the brain with dopamine which is associated with pleasure, motivation and reward. We now have a FXB feel good playlist that one of our producers, Tori Adams, published on spotify. It’s a hodgepodge of our go-to for a good mood.