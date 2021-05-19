newsbreak-logo
Emily Henry’s People We Meet on Vacation Will Put You in the Mood to Travel and Fall in Love

Cover picture for the articleAfter falling in love with Emily Henry’s last summer, I couldn’t slam the button fast enough to select her newest book, People We Meet on Vacation, as my Book of the Month Club April pick. And while the two books tell completely different stories — Beach Read has an enemies-to-lovers plot, while People We Meet on Vacation is a friends-to-lovers story — I loved them equally.

Review: Witty friends bond in 'People We Meet on Vacation'

“People We Meet on Vacation,” by Emily Henry (Berkley) A truly good romantic comedy, whether it be a novel or a movie, justifies why two people are drawn to each other. It builds a case for the relationship so it makes sense why they’re together. In Emily Henry’s latest book,...
“People We Meet on Vacation” is a sweet, slow-burning romance

While the narrative arc is well-worn, the novel is nonetheless delightful and breezy. If every genre but romantic comedy suddenly disappeared from the face of the earth, absolutely nothing about my media consumption would change. I scan book reviews waiting for a hint of romance in the narrative. My streaming service recommendation algorithms have given up on selling me anything without at least a secondary plot of romance. I am indiscriminate as to whom, where or how fictional characters profess their love for each other — I only insist that they do. I love indie rom-coms about people falling in love while wearing overalls and studying at liberal arts colleges. I love blockbuster movies starring celebs with shiny teeth and perfect hair. I love love, period.
Emily Henry: On Writing the Second Book

Emily Henry writes stories about love and family for both teens and adults. She studied creative writing at Hope College and the New York Center for Art & Media Studies and now spends most of her time in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the part of Kentucky just beneath it. Find her on Instagram @EmilyHenryWrites.
