Carroll ISD has a new coordinator leading its special education programs. According to the district, Aaron Heil has worked in education for more than 22 years, with 16 of those years serving Carroll ISD. His first educational role was as a paraprofessional at The Lattice Foundation in Santa Rosa, California in 1997. Since then he went on to serve a variety of roles for The Texas School For The Blind, The LEO Center and Leander ISD before he took on a teaching and coaching position at Fort Worth ISD in 2003.