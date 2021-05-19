Want More Listings? Increase Your Share With Effective Connection Strategies

Has 27 years of experience in the gaming and hospitality industry. His experience spans property level, regional, and national operations. Specifically within the industry Gary has senior level experience in the areas of Customer Service, Resort Operations, multiple Hotel Operations (1,000+ rooms), RV park operations, Golf Course, Shooting Facilities, Entertainment and Recreation facilities, Convention Center, Retail Store Operations, Human Resource Management (benefits administration, compensation, 401(k) Administration, recruiting, employee engagement, training, union negotiations, employee wellness), Risk Management, Compliance, Government Relations, Community Relations, Security Operations, Transportation and Valet Operations, and interim General Management.