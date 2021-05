A New York state senator reintroduced a data privacy law on Thursday that would place safeguards for consumers surrounding the information that is collected about them online. State Sen. Kevin Thomas (D) reintroduced the “New York Privacy Act” on Thursday. The bill, which has been referred to the state senate’s Consumer Protection Committee, would require companies to obtain consent from people before processing personal data, and allow consumers to get a list of entities that their information had been shared with.