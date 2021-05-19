Hunter Dekkers Reflects On Freshman Season, Looks Ahead To 2021
247sports.com — Hunter Dekkers’ opportunities to get time on task were somewhat limited as a true freshman. With the nine-plus-one scheduling model the Big 12 adapted for the 2020 season, Iowa State only played one non-conference game. Under normal circumstances, the two non-conference games outside of the Cy-Hawk series would normally allow the backup quarterback — Dekkers in this instance — multiple opportunities to see the field. But that wasn’t the case, as Iowa State struggled against Louisiana and eventually fell to the Ragin’ Cajuns.kiwaradio.com