Hunter Dekkers Reflects On Freshman Season, Looks Ahead To 2021

Most Philadelphia Eagles fans realize that 2021 might not be the most realistic year to hope for a championship. After trading Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts this offseason, the franchise unofficially entered into a rebuild. The Eagles have visibly begun to reconstruct their roster from the bottom up, moving on from older more expensive players like Desean Jackson, Malik Jackson, and Alshon Jeffrey. The Eagles have also brought in an almost entirely new coaching staff including HC Nick Sirianni, DC Jon Gannon, OC Shane Steichen among many others.