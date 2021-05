Google is facing another privacy-related lawsuit, this time for allegedly doing something the company promised it would never do: sell user data. The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in San Jose, and seeking class-action status, claims that Google is reneging on promises CEO Sundar Pichai made in a New York Times op-ed. In that article, Pichai said: “Google will never sell any personal information to third parties; and that you get to decide how your information is used.”