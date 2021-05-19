newsbreak-logo
Most at Tokyo Olympic village to be vaccinated by Games: IOC chief

Birmingham Star
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMost athletes and team members staying at Tokyo's Olympic village will be vaccinated by the Games, International Olympic Committee (IOC) chief Thomas Bach said on Wednesday, as organisers try to calm fears about staging the event as coronavirus cases surge in Japan. With less than 10 weeks until the pandemic-postponed...

