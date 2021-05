A 42-year-old former Methuen was sentenced this week to nearly two years of time served in jail for fentanyl drug dealing. Milton Elias Lara was sentenced by U.S. Senior District Court Judge Mark L. Wolf to 22 months’ time served in prison and three years of supervised release. The U.S. Attorney’s office said Lara will be deported to the Dominican Republic. Lara pleaded guilty last June to distribution of and possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl.