newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania Government

Pennsylvania approves limits on governor’s disaster declarations

By Hil Anderson
pennbizreport.com
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA new set of rules governing states of emergency were approved by Pennsylvania voters Wednesday. More than 2 million ballots were cast in the vote on a pair of amendments to the state constitution giving the legislature more control over emergency declarations issued by the governor. The amendments were proposed by lawmakers who objected to the lengthy and unilateral emergency disaster declared by Democrat Gov. Tom Wolf in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

pennbizreport.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Corman
Person
Tom Wolf
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#State Senate#Senate President#Federal Law#State Lawmakers#Government Authority#State President#Democrat#The Department Of State#The House Bryan Cutler#Republicans#Supreme Court#Pennsylvanians#Emergency Declarations#Pennsylvania Voters#Governor Wolf#Amendments#Emergency Authority#Senate Republican Leaders#U S Democracy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Public Health
Related
Pennsylvania GovernmentWFMZ-TV Online

Gov. Wolf receives 2nd COVID-19 shot

YORK, Pa. - Governor Tom Wolf received his second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Monday at the Family First Health Center in downtown York. Dr. Asceline Go, vice president of Medical Services at Family First Health, administered the vaccine, according to a news release from the governor's office. “I...
PoliticsThe Tribune-Democrat

Wolf’s bid to end horse-racing subsidy faces long odds

A proposal by Gov. Tom Wolf to redirect about $200 million a year in subsidies that currently go to the horse-racing industry has the backing of animal rights and school funding proponents, but faces stiff opposition from the horse-racing industry, the agricultural industry lobby and rural lawmakers. Wolf first proposed...
Pennsylvania GovernmentPhoenixville News

Guest column: Pennsylvanians can declare independence from Wolf’s unilateral orders

Pennsylvania is the birthplace of freedom. It was in Independence Hall in Philadelphia where our Founding Fathers gathered to debate and sign the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution — two of the greatest political documents ever written. The aims of these meetings were to protect the people of our great nation against the tyranny of an oppressive government and to ensure that future generations could walk as free people.
Pennsylvania GovernmentFort Worth Star-Telegram

Pennsylvania’s spring primary: ballot issues, judicial races

Beyond a slew of local races on ballots, Pennsylvania's primary election on Tuesday will determine the future of a governor's authority during disaster declarations and a Republican nominee aiming to keep a state Supreme Court seat in GOP hands. Voters statewide will decide four separate ballot questions, including two that...
Public HealthDaily Item

Another arbitrary decision from governor

On Monday, crowd size limits for indoor and outdoor gatherings will increase in Pennsylvania. Two weeks later, on Memorial Day, the rest of the state’s mitigation orders — save for the mask mandate — will be lifted. This is good news. But it does make us wonder what will change...
Pennsylvania GovernmentPittsburgh Post-Gazette

New indoor, outdoor COVID-19 capacity limits take effect today in Pennsylvania

The governor’s latest guidance on capacity limits takes effect today in the lead-up to a full lifting of COVID-19 restrictions on Memorial Day. Just after midnight Tuesday, the maximum occupancy limits for events and gatherings increased to 50% for indoor events and 75% for events and gatherings held outdoors, including weddings, festivals, concerts, fairs and shows.
Pennsylvania GovernmentTimes News

1st ballot test of governor’s pandemic powers starts in PA

HARRISBURG - Republican lawmakers across the country have tried to roll back the emergency powers that governors wielded during the COVID-19 pandemic, as they ordered businesses shut, mask-wearing in public and students home for distance learning. Pennsylvania’s Legislature is now taking its case to the ballot. In the first vote...
PoliticsUnion Leader

George F. Will: Pennsylvanians can begin a national reckoning of executive overreach

IN 1789, at the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia, Virginia’s Edmund Randolph warned that the presidency would be a “foetus of monarchy.” Today, something akin to monarchy is enthroned in Pennsylvania. On May 18, however, Pennsylvanians can prune its pretensions by amending their state’s constitution. Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, most...
Pennsylvania GovernmentIntelligencer

Big Issues Coming Before Pennsylvania Voters Tuesday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Beyond a slew of local races on ballots, Pennsylvania’s primary election on Tuesday will determine the future of a governor’s authority during disaster declarations and a Republican nominee aiming to keep a state Supreme Court seat in GOP hands. Voters statewide will decide four separate ballot...