Pennsylvania approves limits on governor’s disaster declarations
A new set of rules governing states of emergency were approved by Pennsylvania voters Wednesday. More than 2 million ballots were cast in the vote on a pair of amendments to the state constitution giving the legislature more control over emergency declarations issued by the governor. The amendments were proposed by lawmakers who objected to the lengthy and unilateral emergency disaster declared by Democrat Gov. Tom Wolf in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.pennbizreport.com