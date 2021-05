When Apple first announced Apple Arcade, the gaming world was understandably skeptical. Could a subscription service for gaming work when the App Store already has tens of thousands of popular games? Apple first promised around 100 new and exclusive games, and, as of today, that number is close to 180 games in total. Choosing which of those games to try first may be a challenge, so we have compiled a list of the best Apple Arcade games to help you get started.