A 65-year-old man was injured Sunday after he fell while hiking down a trail on Mount Potash in the White Mountains, officials said. Kenneth Winitzer, of Conway, N.H., injured his hip while descending the trail with his wife, Jill, according to a statement from New Hampshire Fish and Game. A passing hiker was able to notify first responders at around 4:30 p.m. Sunday after they backed up the trail to an area where they had cell service. Winitzer and his wife also activated their emergency personal locator beacon, the statement said.