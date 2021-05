While I/O is virtual for 2021, Google is still sending attendees some developer conference swag in the form of a sweatshirt and delightful pins. When registration opened at the start of last month, some attendees were able to sign up for a “gift.” That registration process differed from the public-facing one, and was presumably geared toward people who secured a ticket for the physical conference last year. When I/O was canceled, the company said that those people would automatically get a ticket in 2021. The swag box today is likely a part of that.