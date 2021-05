Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta admits he's not had contact with Daniel Ek. The Swedish billionaire has claimed he plans to make an offer to Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke. Arteta said today: "We have to try to be away from all the rumours and everything that is happening around the club, and just focus on the pitch. The best way to help the club to be in the best possible position is to win football matches and be competitive at the highest level."