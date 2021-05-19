Safety First! Thanks To CoyoteVest, You Can Protect Your Tiny Pooch From Eagles & Other Predators
If you've ever worried about your pooch's safety when you let them roam around freely in the yard, CoyoteVest is here to give you peace of mind!. After their own beloved dog Buffy was killed by a coyote, Paul and Pam Mott, as well as Nicole Mellom, designed a piece of body armor that can be worn by small dogs to fend off predators. Each piece is made from bulletproof Kevlar and is covered by spikes, so if another animal tries to put their mouths on them, they'll instantly recoil.www.morninghoney.com