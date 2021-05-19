Parks officials hope cicadas won’t keep campers, hikers away
BROWN COUNTY, Ind – Indiana Parks officials hope Hoosiers won’t avoid visiting parks once millions upon millions of Brood X cicadas emerge from the soil. The singing cicadas have been under the soil for the last 17 years and are expected to reemerge in the coming days. Some cicadas are already being found in different parts of Indiana. Once the soil hits 64 degrees, and following warm rains this week, Central Indiana could be covered with the insects within the next few days.cbs4indy.com