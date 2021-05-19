Parks officials hope cicadas won’t keep campers, hikers away

It’s a fact that all lakes and ponds in Indiana have rocks, soil and other debris that build up on the lake bottom over time. Adam Casey, district manager of the Lake Lemon Conservancy District, and the conservancy’s board of directors have been researching possible ways to remove sediment that has created shallow-water wetlands in areas that were once deep enough for boats. The lake has lost more than 250 acres of water to sediment over the years. Currently, the lake is 1,650 acres and has an average depth of 9.7 feet.