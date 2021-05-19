newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Parks officials hope cicadas won’t keep campers, hikers away

By Zach Myers
cbs4indy.com
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBROWN COUNTY, Ind – Indiana Parks officials hope Hoosiers won’t avoid visiting parks once millions upon millions of Brood X cicadas emerge from the soil. The singing cicadas have been under the soil for the last 17 years and are expected to reemerge in the coming days. Some cicadas are already being found in different parts of Indiana. Once the soil hits 64 degrees, and following warm rains this week, Central Indiana could be covered with the insects within the next few days.

cbs4indy.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping Equipment#Campers#Birds#Hikers#Insects#Pets#Hoosiers#Cicadas Exoskeletons#Indiana Parks Officials#Trees#Crickets#Animals#Predators#People#Dogs#Bushes#Warm Rains#Females#Singing#Soil
Related
Indiana SocietyHerald-Times

Lake Lemon conservators hope donations will fund maintenance

It’s a fact that all lakes and ponds in Indiana have rocks, soil and other debris that build up on the lake bottom over time. Adam Casey, district manager of the Lake Lemon Conservancy District, and the conservancy’s board of directors have been researching possible ways to remove sediment that has created shallow-water wetlands in areas that were once deep enough for boats. The lake has lost more than 250 acres of water to sediment over the years. Currently, the lake is 1,650 acres and has an average depth of 9.7 feet.