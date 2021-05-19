20 Trendy Gifts for TikTok Fans Who Can't Stop Scrolling

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Having beautiful carpet or rugs in your home is great from a design perspective, but it can be stressful from a cleaning standpoint. They both need to be taken care of carefully and fairly often, and there's always the threat of spills. So what do you do when the inevitable stain happens? Find the right cleaning solution, of course. The Folex Carpet Spot Remover has thousands of Amazon customers raving about its powerful cleaning properties that they say have saved their rugs and carpets. For just $12, shoppers say it's unbeatable.