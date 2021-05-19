newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Logan County, ND

Special Weather Statement issued for Logan by NWS

weather.gov
 3 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 16:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Logan SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN KIDDER NORTHWESTERN LOGAN AND SOUTHWESTERN STUTSMAN COUNTIES UNTIL 500 PM CDT At 412 PM CDT, strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles north of Medina to 10 miles northeast of Napoleon. Movement was east at 20 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Napoleon, Medina, Streeter, Crystal Springs and Chase Lake. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Logan County, ND
City
Streeter, ND
City
Medina, ND
City
Napoleon, ND
City
Crystal Springs, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#East Lake#Chase Lake#Strong Thunderstorms#Severity#Kidder#Line#Television#Stutsman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Bottineau County, NDweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Bottineau, Burleigh, Dickey, Emmons, Foster, Kidder, La Moure by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 21:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-06 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bottineau; Burleigh; Dickey; Emmons; Foster; Kidder; La Moure; Logan; McHenry; McIntosh; McLean; Pierce; Renville; Rolette; Sheridan; Stutsman; Ward; Wells FIRE WEATHER WATCH FRIDAY FOR NORTHWEST NORTH DAKOTA Critical fire weather conditions will once again be possible Friday, this time across the northwest. Expect highs in the lower 60s here with afternoon humidity values dropping into the 15 to 20 percent range. Winds will be out of the southeast up to 25 mph and gusts to 35 mph. Therefore, we have issued a Fire Weather Watch for the northwest. RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR MOST OF CENTRAL NORTH DAKOTA Although humidity values currently remain low for some areas, lessing winds and an overall improving humidity trend are expected for the rest of the night. Thus the Red Flag Warning will expire at 10 PM CDT. Low humidity values will be found again on Friday across central North Dakota, while a light breeze from the east is also found.
Adams County, NDweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Adams, Billings, Bowman, Burleigh, Dickey, Dunn, Emmons by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-01 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-01 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Burn bans may be in effect. Contact local authorities for details. Target Area: Adams; Billings; Bowman; Burleigh; Dickey; Dunn; Emmons; Golden Valley; Grant; Hettinger; Kidder; La Moure; Logan; McIntosh; McKenzie; McLean; Mercer; Morton; Oliver; Sioux; Slope; Stark; Stutsman; Williams RED FLAG WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL AND MUCH OF WESTERN NORTH DAKOTA TODAY INTO THIS EVENING .Critical fire weather conditions can be expected across south central and much of western North Dakota mid-day today into this evening. Winds will be northwesterly sustained to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Minimum relative humidity values are expected to fall to as low as 16 percent. Combined with dry fuels, this will result in critical fire weather conditions. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON CDT /11 AM MDT/ TODAY TO 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL AND MUCH OF WESTERN NORTH DAKOTA The National Weather Service in Bismarck has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon CDT /11 AM MDT/ today to 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ this evening. * WINDS...Northwest to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 16 percent. * AFFECTED AREA...South central and much of western North Dakota. * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite will spread rapidly and become difficult to control or suppress.