Special Weather Statement issued for Logan by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-19 16:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Logan SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN KIDDER NORTHWESTERN LOGAN AND SOUTHWESTERN STUTSMAN COUNTIES UNTIL 500 PM CDT At 412 PM CDT, strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles north of Medina to 10 miles northeast of Napoleon. Movement was east at 20 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Napoleon, Medina, Streeter, Crystal Springs and Chase Lake. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.alerts.weather.gov