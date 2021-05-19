Special Weather Statement issued for Logan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-01 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-01 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Burn bans may be in effect. Contact local authorities for details. Target Area: Adams; Billings; Bowman; Burleigh; Dickey; Dunn; Emmons; Golden Valley; Grant; Hettinger; Kidder; La Moure; Logan; McIntosh; McKenzie; McLean; Mercer; Morton; Oliver; Sioux; Slope; Stark; Stutsman; Williams RED FLAG WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL AND MUCH OF WESTERN NORTH DAKOTA TODAY INTO THIS EVENING .Critical fire weather conditions can be expected across south central and much of western North Dakota mid-day today into this evening. Winds will be northwesterly sustained to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Minimum relative humidity values are expected to fall to as low as 16 percent. Combined with dry fuels, this will result in critical fire weather conditions. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON CDT /11 AM MDT/ TODAY TO 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL AND MUCH OF WESTERN NORTH DAKOTA The National Weather Service in Bismarck has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon CDT /11 AM MDT/ today to 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ this evening. * WINDS...Northwest to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 16 percent. * AFFECTED AREA...South central and much of western North Dakota. * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite will spread rapidly and become difficult to control or suppress.