newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington Business

She dreams of going to the moon. Now, this Tri-Cities astronaut got her 1st space mission

By Annette Cary
Olympian
 8 hours ago

Tri-Cities astronaut Kayla Barron is set to make her first flight into space as soon as this fall. Barron, who grew up in Richland and graduated from Richland High School, was assigned this week to serve as a mission specialist for the NASA SpaceX Crew-3 mission to the International Space Station.

www.theolympian.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richland, WA
Business
Local
Washington Business
City
Tri-cities, WA
City
Richland, WA
Local
Washington Industry
Richland, WA
Industry
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kayla Barron
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Environment#Space Research#Astronauts#Event Space#Space Science#Earth Science#Richland High School#European Space Agency#Irl#Canadian#The U S Naval Academy#Gates Cambridge Scholar#Johnson Space Center#Nasa Artemis#Space Agency Canadarm#Tri Cities Astronaut#Moon#Simulated Space#Adventure#Science Projects
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Astronomy
News Break
Economy
News Break
Science
News Break
Virtual Reality
News Break
Industry
News Break
Mars
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Washington Healthtricitiesbusinessnews.com

PBS puts spotlight on Richland’s global miracle worker

A Richland nonprofit that works medical magic in the world’s most remote, undeveloped and dangerous corners is enjoying a moment in the spotlight, courtesy public television. SIGN Fracture Care International, helmed by founder Dr. Lewis Zirkle and CEO Jeanne Dillner, is featured in “Trauma Healers,” a documentary that explores the...
Washington BusinessNewswise

Magnetic Nanoparticles Pull Valuable Elements from Water Sources

Newswise — RICHLAND, Wash.—A clever idea to use magnetic nanoparticles to capture valuable materials from brines has blossomed into industrial-scale pilot projects that could help make the U.S. a producer of critical minerals used in electronics and energy production. Today, most of these minerals are obtained from international sources, many of which are high-conflict regions.
Washington LifestylePosted by
97 Rock

Bluebird Watching in Bickleton, WA

The first and only time my wife and I went to Bickleton, it was too late in the summer and most of the bluebirds had moved on. That's why we're gearing up for a trip to Bickleton very soon! It kind of out in the middle of nowhere and if you find driving relaxing like I do, then you're in for an enjoyable trip. It's so nice and peaceful and feels good to get away from heavy traffic. There are more bluebirds in Bickleton than there are people! The reason there are so many bluebirds is because of free rent. Years ago a Richland couple decided to put a can in a tree to help some nesting bluebirds. Then more and more people started putting up birdhouses and now you'll see them all over the place and the bluebirds love it. Folks say that if you are going to go bluebird watching, bring some binoculars as you can't get very close and they are skittish. I found an article in the Seattle Times that explains a good route to drive to for bluebird viewing. To read it click HERE. After a day of cruising around looking for bluebirds in the thousands of birdhouses that locals have put up, you can get a nice cheeseburger at the Bluebird Inn. Built in the late 1800s, it's still operational today.