ST. CLAIRSVILLE — The Belmont County Health Department is receiving some state aid in contact tracing, which should free up staff for other duties. Belmont County Deputy Health Commissioner Robert Sproul said Tuesday he had spoken with the state health department on details of contact tracing going forward. Residents who have been in contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 will now be notified by a communications company. Public Consulting Group is contracting with the Ohio Department of Health to do contact tracing, Sproul said in a text message.