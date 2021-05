Around the weekend of April 10-11, one of the world’s largest rabbits named Darius, was reported missing. Over the weekend, Darius the rabbit disappeared from his home in Stoulton, Worcestershire, England, a village about 130 miles northwest from London. Authorities are guessing that this disappearance is not just a runaway, but instead, theft. No solid evidence has been reported that backs this theft claim, and no other evidence or articles have surfaced relating to this disappearance. Darius’s owner Annette Edwards, is offering a reward of $2,750 for his safe return. Edwards believes that Darius was stolen for breeding purposes, but Edwards states that Darius is too old for breeding now and just wants him to be returned home safely.