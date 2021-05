Inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances may occur, so the information below is strictly of an advisory nature and is subject to change with no notice. Pothole patching, sweeping, drain & ditch cleaning, striping, pavement marking, and maintenance crews may work on major interstates in the Louisville Metro area only during non-peak daytime hours and at night. Motorists should watch for roadside maintenance on interstates and highways throughout the rest of the district daily.