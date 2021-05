According to The Sun, Manchester United will look to make a move for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane this summer, and the Glazers are ready to sanction a £90 million bid for the England international. The Red Devils owners saw fans turn against them again on Sunday with a protest at Old Trafford that saw their clash with Liverpool postponed, and they are looking to appease them with a statement-of-intent signing. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to sign a world-class hitman and Kane is top of his list. According to SunSport, the Spurs star would be interested in moving to Old Trafford as he seeks to win silverware on club level, but it remains to be seen whether Chairman Daniel Levy will approve a transfer.