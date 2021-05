The water level at Duck River Reservoir will be lowered to allow for inspections and maintenance, according to the city of Cullman. The lowering of the water level 20 feet - from 725 feet to 713 - began May 3 and will continue over the next few weeks. The Utilities Board of the City of Cullman said heavy rain and inclement weather could extend this period. The refilling of the reservoir will also be dependent on weather and rainfall.