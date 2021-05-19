newsbreak-logo
Soccer

Soccer-Chiesa fires Juventus to Coppa Italia glory

 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleREGGIO EMILIA, Italy (Reuters) – Federico Chiesa clinched a Coppa Italia triumph for Juventus and a first trophy for coach Andrea Pirlo with a 2-1 victory over Atalanta in the final on Wednesday. Another early Champions League exit and a limp Serie A title defence left Pirlo staring at a...

