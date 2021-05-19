newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Brazil’s former health minister shields Bolsonaro in COVID-19 inquiry

By Syndicated Content
wtvbam.com
 3 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBRASILIA (Reuters) – Former Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello denied on Wednesday that Brazil’s far-right President Jair Bolsonaro had overturned his efforts to buy the COVID-19 vaccine made by China’s Sinovac Biotech Ltd. The vaccine has become the backbone of immunization efforts in Brazil as it fights the world’s second-deadliest coronavirus...

wtvbam.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Health Minister#Sao Paulo#Government Relations#Brasilia#Reuters#Sinovac Biotech Ltd#Chinese#Senate#Asian#Brazilians#Reporting#Timely Vaccine Supplies#March#April#Criticism#Diplomatic Relations#Senators#Governor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
AstraZeneca
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
Country
Brazil
News Break
Coronavirus
Country
China
Related
AmericasFinancial Times

Brazil’s environment minister Ricardo Salles tackles the ‘Amazon paradox’

At the heart of the debate about the sustainability of the Amazon rainforest is a paradox, says Ricardo Salles, Brazil’s environment minister. On one hand, the region is one of the richest on earth in terms of its biodiversity and natural resources. But, on the other, it is one of the poorest in terms of human development and quality of life for the more than 20m people living there.
Public Healthsandiegouniontribune.com

Expected ‘bombshell’ testimony fizzles at Brazil virus probe

RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazilian senators expecting explosive testimony from a former government official on President Jair Bolsonaro’s pandemic response expressed anger Wednesday at what they called his evasive responses and, in some cases, lies. Bolsonaro’s former communications director, Fábio Wajngarten, testified for more than six hours as part of...
Public HealthNature.com

Overcoming Brazil’s monumental COVID-19 failure: an urgent call to action

To the Editor—2.7% of the world’s population lives in Brazil, a country widely known for its world-class soccer, its touristic Carnival and its exuberant—yet under threat—Amazon forest. Unfortunately, Brazil is now also known as the global epicenter for COVID-19. As of 10 April 2021, 12.0% of all global COVID-19 deaths took place in Brazil1, and throughout March 2021, this figure was 23.5%.
Public Healthsmallcapnews.co.uk

Bolsonaro criticizes the parliamentary committee on the epidemic in Brazil, saying that it “only talks about chloroquine”

Brazil has surpassed 420,000 deaths since the start of the epidemic. Brazil’s President, Jair Bolsonaro, criticized again on Saturday the parliamentary committee investigating the management of the coronavirus epidemic, saying that they “only talk about chloroquine”, which is used to fight COVID-19 in the country, despite the fact that the effectiveness has not been proven.
Public HealthBirmingham Star

COVID-19 cases in Brazil surpasses 15 million

Brasilia [Brazil], May 7 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Brazil has increased by 73,380 within the past 24 hours and reached 15,003,563, the Ministry of Health said. The death toll has risen by 2,550 to 416,949 within the same period of time, according to the...
Public HealthUS News and World Report

The Man Behind Brazil's Search for Miracle COVID-19 Cures

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) -Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, addressing the nation last month in a social media video, touted the latest in a string of unconventional drugs he says can ease the country's COVID-19 crisis. Bolsonaro - a vaccine skeptic and promoter of discredited treatments such as hydroxychloroquine - said...
Public HealthPosted by
AFP

Bolsonaro insisted on using chloroquine against Covid: ex-minister

Brazil's ex-health minister Nelson Teich told a Senate inquiry Wednesday he resigned over President Jair Bolsonaro's pressure to widely prescribe the drug chloroquine against Covid-19, despite evidence it was ineffective and potentially harmful. Teich, the second of four health ministers who have served under the far-right president during the pandemic, resigned in May 2020 after less than a month on the job. The 63-year-old oncologist has kept a low profile since, but was called to testify before a Senate commission investigating whether the government has been criminally negligent in its response to Covid-19, which has claimed nearly 412,000 lives in Brazil, second only to the United States. Teich recalled his unease with Bolsonaro's pressure to recommend widespread use of the anti-malaria drugs chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine against Covid-19, which the president appeared to hope would provide a panacea and eliminate the need for lockdown measures.
Public Healthtribuneledgernews.com

Regulate supply of Covid-19 vaccine shots: Delhi CM Kejriwal writes to health minister Harsh Vardhan

May 10—Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday wrote to Union health minister Harsh Vardhan and asked that the Centre regulate the supply of Covid-19 vaccines to the states while ensuring that they receive enough doses to inoculate all their residents, even as he urged that the Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech — the two firms manufacturing vaccines in India — be directed to increase supplies to Delhi between May and July.
Americasncadvertiser.com

Brazil's president is rallying his base - so that he can expand his power

Clad in Brazil's national colors of yellow and green, thousands of citizens took to the streets of major cities across the country on May 1 to show support for the covid-denialist stances of President Jair Bolsonaro. The date was symbolic - on a day historically known for marches in support of worker rights, rightist citizens decrying "communism" claimed Brazil's public spaces.
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Brazil's Bolsonaro says United States will soon send vaccines to Brazil

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) -Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro said on Wednesday that U.S. President Joe Biden will soon send doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to the South American country, which has recorded the world’s second-deadliest coronavirus outbreak. The White House did not immediately respond to request for comment. Earlier...
Public HealthInternational Business Times

Brazil's Bolsonaro Links Pandemic To 'Germ Warfare'

President Jair Bolsonaro said Wednesday the novel coronavirus may have been made in a laboratory to wage "biological warfare," in the latest comments likely to strain Brazil's relations with China. "It's a new virus. Nobody knows whether it was born in a laboratory or because a human ate some animal...
Public Healthglobalriskinsights.com

Brazil’s Attitude Towards the Pandemic Poses a Serious Threat to the Region

Since the start of the pandemic, Brazil has become an epicenter for the spread of coronavirus in the region. Jair Bolsonaro has opposed lockdowns, supported unreliable medical treatments, and downplayed the impact of COVID-19 in the country. The eruption of the new Brazilian variant (known as P1) is dominating the country. This scenario has alerted leaders, who have taken measures to prevent this new and highly contagious variant from proliferating freely. The situation is becoming a threat to the region. The lack of policies can lead to the outbreak of new coronavirus variants that can alter vaccination plans in the rest of the continent.
Industry101 WIXX

Brazil ex-health minister saw no need for Pfizer vaccine, say sources

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Former Brazilian Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello failed to take up Pfizer Inc on its offer of COVID-19 vaccines last year because he believed Brazil should rely on British and Chinese shots made in the country, two sources told Reuters. Hundreds of thousands of deaths later, with Brazil...
AmericasPosted by
AFP

Under fire Bolsonaro leads motorcycle rally of supporters

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro rode at the head of a large motorbike rally by his supporters on Sunday amid harsh criticism over his management of the coronavirus pandemic. Brazil is one of the worst hit countries in the world by the pandemic having suffered 420,000 deaths. Surrounded by security guards, Bolsonaro led hundreds of motorcyclists riding from the presidential palace in the capital Brasilia for a one-hour trip around the center of town to mark Mother's Day. "We had a very serious problem last year, something that no-one expected: the pandemic. But bit by bit we're winning," far-right leader Bolsonaro told his supporters.
Public Healthypradio.org

President Bolsonaro Defends Brazil's Pandemic Response

Brazil has the world’s second-highest COVID-19 death toll, after the U.S. The country’s parliament is now probing President Jair Bolsonaro’s response to the pandemic. Host Tonya Mosley speaks with NPR’s Philip Reeves in Rio de Janeiro. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit...
PoliticsUS News and World Report

Bolsonaro's Approval Falls to 24%, the Lowest Ever, Says Datafolha Poll

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Only about 24% of Brazilians think the administration of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has been "good" or "great," his lowest popularity rating since taking office in 2019 and down from 30% in March. Bolsonaro has been widely criticized for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, including for...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Brazilian president dismisses COVID-19 pandemic by riding with huge crowd of bikers through capital city on Mother's Day - despite country ranking second in the world for daily deaths

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro has once again defied the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic by leading a large motorbike rally on Sunday as he continued to fight the criticism over his management of the crisis. Bolsonaro, who was sickened with the coronavirus in July 2020, led hundreds of bikers through the streets...
Public Healthsouthcarolinapublicradio.org

Brazilian President Allocates More Than $1 Billion To Produce COVID-19 Vaccines

Brazil, one of the worst-hit countries in the world by the pandemic, is directing more than $1 billion dollars toward the production and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, the country's far-right president announced Monday, Reuters reported. President Jair Bolsonaro, who has criticized lockdown measures and has told Brazilians to "stop whining"...