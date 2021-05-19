Brazil’s former health minister shields Bolsonaro in COVID-19 inquiry

Brazil's ex-health minister Nelson Teich told a Senate inquiry Wednesday he resigned over President Jair Bolsonaro's pressure to widely prescribe the drug chloroquine against Covid-19, despite evidence it was ineffective and potentially harmful. Teich, the second of four health ministers who have served under the far-right president during the pandemic, resigned in May 2020 after less than a month on the job. The 63-year-old oncologist has kept a low profile since, but was called to testify before a Senate commission investigating whether the government has been criminally negligent in its response to Covid-19, which has claimed nearly 412,000 lives in Brazil, second only to the United States. Teich recalled his unease with Bolsonaro's pressure to recommend widespread use of the anti-malaria drugs chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine against Covid-19, which the president appeared to hope would provide a panacea and eliminate the need for lockdown measures.